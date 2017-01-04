Libya Ready to Welcome Russia's Initiatives for Political Dialogue

TRIPOLI (Sputnik) — Libya's UN-backed Government of National Accord (Presidential Council), created following the signing under the UN auspices in 2015 of a political agreement was to stop the split and dual power in the country, however, the parliament and government in eastern Libya later refused to cooperate with Tripoli.

"The Presidential Council welcomes any Russian initiative for national reconciliation in Libya, as the Russian Federation has a balanced position and good relations with all parties. We call on Russia to conduct its diplomacy to convince other sides to accept a political agreement, under which their signatures were put, and to engage in the political process," Maiteeq told Sputnik.

