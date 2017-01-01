OSCE Chairman, Secretary General Condemn Terror Attack in Istanbul

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Zanier added that the attack was another attempt to cause fear in society and said that the response would be to intensify joint efforts and build a strong common front against terrorism.

"Once more, Turkey has been shaken by the scourge of terrorist violence. I condemn in the strongest terms this brutal and perfidious attack against innocent people celebrating the beginning of the New Year. Together, we stand with our Turkish friends in these hours of mourning", Kurz said.

The nightclub Reina in Istanbul's Besiktas district was attacked early on Sunday by a man in a Santa Claus costume, who was talking in Arabic. The attacker is said to have opened fire from a Kalashnikov assault rifle.

At least 39 people were killed, including 16 foreigners, and 69 injured as a result of the attack, according to the Turkish Interior Ministry.