ROME (Sputnik) — The nightclub Reina in Istanbul's Besiktas district was attacked early on Sunday by a man in a Santa Claus costume, who was talking in Arabic. The attacker is said to have opened fire from a Kalashnikov assault rifle.

At least 39 people were killed, including 16 foreigners, and 69 injured as a result of the attack, according to the Turkish Interior Ministry.

"The tragedy in Istanbul reminds us that the fight against terrorism has no pauses, no holidays, no countries and no continents. The unity is necessary at any cost," Alfano said on Twitter.