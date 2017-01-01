Putin Expresses Condolences to Erdogan Over Terrorist Attack in Istanbul

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — He added that Russia was and would remain Turkey's ally in the fight against this evil.

"It is hard to imagine a more cynical crime than the murder of innocent civilians in the midst of New Year's holiday. But the terrorists are absolutely alien to the concept of human morality. Our common duty is to respond decisively to the terrorist aggression," Putin said.

Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!