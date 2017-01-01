Register
1 January 2017
    US President Barack Obama, center right, and German Chancellor Angela Merkel, center left, walk to a group photo of G-7 leaders.

    Italy Assumes G7 Presidency in 2017

    © AP Photo/
    Politics
    16920

    Italy took over the rotating presidency in the Group of Seven (G7), an informal bloc of industrialized nations, from Japan on Sunday, January 1.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Each calendar year, the presidency rotates among the member states of the group, granting the country hosting the G7 annual summit, the responsibility to set the agenda, arrange logistics and work out policy initiatives at the ministerial meetings, preceding the summit.

    A member of forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad attempts to erect the Syrian national flag at the Umayyad mosque, in the government-controlled area of Aleppo, during a media tour, Syria December 13, 2016
    © REUTERS/ Omar Sanadiki
    Lavrov: Accusations of Some G7 Countries Against Russia Caused by Despair

    On Thursday, Italy’s Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni said Italy will use its G7 chairmanship to foster relations with Russia.

    Earlier on Thursday, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that the Group of Eight (G8) and G7 formats largely exhausted their international authority, adding that Russia preferred G20 format to discuss the most pressing issues. Lavrov has repeatedly said that Moscow does not intend to take any steps to get back to the G8 group.

    The G7, consisting of Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom, and the United States, was joined by Russia in 1998.

    In 2014, the Group of Eight members refused to come to the Russian city of Sochi, venue of G8 regular summit, citing disagreements over the Ukrainian crisis and have been meeting in seven-state format since then.

      tobi.gelando
      Happy New year Mr. Lavrov keep strong !!!
      You are right G7 / * is only a house of bla bla !!!
