Ban Ki-Moon Welcomes Security Council’s Resolution on Syria

© AFP 2016/ TIMOTHY A. CLARY UNSC Unanimously Adopts Russia-Backed Draft Resolution on Syrian Ceasefire

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – “The Secretary-General welcomes the Security Council’s unanimous adoption today of resolution 2336 (2016) and efforts by Russia and Turkey to reduce violence and save civilian lives in Syria through the establishment of a ceasefire,” the UN statement said on Saturday.

Ban noted that the adopted resolution called for implementation of previous resolutions adopted by the UN Security Council. He also called for ensuring access for humanitarian organizations across Syria.

“The Secretary-General hopes that these developments will lead to productive talks in Astana, Kazakhstan, and contribute to intra-Syrian negotiations to be convened by the United Nations in Geneva on 8 February 2017 and pursuant to resolution 2254,” the statement added.

On Saturday, the UN Security Council unanimously adopted the resolution supporting Russian-Turkish brokered ceasefire in Syria and pointing out importance of the forthcoming talks that will be held in Kazakhstan’s capital of Astana.

Since January 1, Ban Ki-moon is not UN Secretary-General anymore with Antonio Guterres assuming the functions of the UN chief.