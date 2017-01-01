Ban Ki-Moon Welcomes Security Council’s Resolution on Syria

Ban noted that the adopted resolution called for implementation of previous resolutions adopted by the UN Security Council. He also called for ensuring access for humanitarian organizations across Syria.
“The Secretary-General hopes that these developments will lead to productive talks in Astana, Kazakhstan, and contribute to intra-Syrian negotiations to be convened by the United Nations in Geneva on 8 February 2017 and pursuant to resolution 2254,” the statement added.
On Saturday, the UN Security Council unanimously adopted the resolution supporting Russian-Turkish brokered ceasefire in Syria and pointing out importance of the forthcoming talks that will be held in Kazakhstan’s capital of Astana.
Since January 1, Ban Ki-moon is not UN Secretary-General anymore with Antonio Guterres assuming the functions of the UN chief.
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete the toothless leader of a toothless organisation ..the americans must have said it was ok otherwise he would never had had the guts to say it Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Who cares what the impotent Ban Ki-moon has to say about anything? I hope he doesn't get a chance to run South Korea. They deserve better. Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete now it's easy to find estimators...(so late for many!)
