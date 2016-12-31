Iranian President Welcomes Russia-Backed Nationwide Ceasefire in Syria

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Russian President Vladimir Putin announced Thursday that the Syrian government and armed opposition groups had reached an agreement on a ceasefire on the Syrian territory and on readiness to start peace talks. Russia and Turkey serve as guarantors of the deal, which paves the way for negotiations between the warring parties.

"Iran, Russia and Syria can keep their unity and coordination in future actions and planning to restore stability and sustainable security to the country," Rouhani said at the meeting with Syrian Foreign Minister Walid Muallem, as quoted on Rouhani's website.

The president added that it was necessary to prevent terrorists from using the ceasefire as a chance to regroup.

Earlier on Saturday, Muallem discussed the political settlement, nationwide ceasefire and the provision of humanitarian aid in Syria with his Iranian counterpart Mohammad Javad Zarif in Tehran.

The Syrian government troops and armed opposition groups agreed to observe the regime of ceasefire across Syria since midnight on Friday. The Jabhat Fatah al-Sham, formerly known as al-Nusra Front, and Daesh terrorist groups, are not part of the ceasefire deal.