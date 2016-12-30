Russia's Support in Anti-Terror Fight Ensures Syria's Unity - Lebanese Lawmaker

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Earlier in the day, Russian parliamentarians, exchanged views with Berri on the Middle East situation, prospects of settling Palestinian problem, fight against international terrorism and launch of the peace process in Syria.

"I think that Russian support of the fight against terrorism and the consecutive political process in Syria primarily means the victory of Syrian unity and prevention of the plans on its destruction. The achieved truce has become possible primarily after Aleppo liberation, which could not have happened without Russia’s participation," Berri said at a meeting with Russia’s Federation Council delegation to Lebanon, as quoted by the Council's press service.

Russia is interested in developing relations with Lebanon and is regarding the state as one of the most important partners in the Middle East, the chair of the Foreign Affairs Committee of the Russian upper house of parliament, Konstantin Kosachev said earlier on Thursday.

A nationwide ceasefire between the Syrian government and opposition factions came into force at midnight on Thursday. Russia and Turkey serve as guarantors of the ceasefire deal, which paves the way for negotiations between the warring parties.