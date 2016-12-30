Russian, Kazakh Diplomats Discuss Anticipated Syria Talks in Astana

© Sputnik/ Sergey Guneev Putin Discusses Astana Talks Between Damascus, Opposition With Kazakh President

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov discussed a planned meeting between the Syrian government and armed opposition delegations in Astana with his Kazakh counterpart Kairat Abdrakhmanov by phone, the Russian Foreign Ministry said Friday.

"The ministers also discussed topical issues of Russian-Kazakh relations, including in the context of… the planned meeting of the Syrian government and armed Syrian opposition delegations in Astana," the ministry said in a statement.

Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on Thursday that the Syrian government and armed opposition groups had reached an agreement on a nationwide ceasefire in Syria and on readiness to start peace talks.

Putin called on the Syrian government, armed opposition and all countries with influence on the situation in the Arab republic to support the reached agreements and to take part in the anticipated talks in Astana.