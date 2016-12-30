Russian, Finnish Presidents Discuss Syrian Settlement, Bilateral Relations

© Sputnik/ Alexei Danichev Finland Defends Direct Diplomatic Contacts With Russia

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The sides also discussed the events dedicated to the 100th anniversary of Finland's independence from Russia in 2017.

"[The presidents] have discussed actual issues of bilateral cooperation, including the forthcoming high-level contacts, as well as the contacts at the highest level… Aside from that, [the presidents] have exchanged views on the situation around the settlement of the Syrian crisis and other international issues," the statement said.

The so-called Arab Spring protests shook the Middle East in 2011. In Syria, the protests resulted in clashes between the government forces and opposition. Since then, the Middle Eastern country has been mired in a civil war. The international community has undertaken a number of steps to settle the conflict.

Russia and Finland have a long history of diplomatic relations. The two countries have agreements in the fields of economy, transport, border cooperation, environment and other spheres.