Putin Discusses Astana Talks Between Damascus, Opposition With Kazakh President

Syria Believes in Russian Guarantees for Ceasefire, Mistrusts Turkey

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Putin announced on Thursday that the Syrian government and armed opposition groups had reached an agreement on a nationwide ceasefire in Syria and on readiness to start peace talks.

"Issues were discussed relating to the planned peaceful Syrian settlement talks in Astana, as well as the outcome of the St. Petersburg summit of the Eurasian Economic Union and the Collective Security Treaty Organization," the Kremlin said in a statement.

Putin also called on the Syrian government, armed opposition and all countries with influence on the situation in the Arab Republic to support the reached agreements and to take part in the anticipated talks in Astana.