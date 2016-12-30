Register
12:43 GMT +330 December 2016
    Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev

    Obama Administration Changed Course to 'Anti-Russian Agony' - Medvedev

    © Sputnik/ Ekaterina Shtukina
    324350

    The Obama administration has sadly changed its course from restoring ties with Russia in its early days to "anti-Russian agony" as it enters its final month, Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev said Friday.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Medvedev's remarks come a day after Washington introduced punitive measures, including declaring 35 Russian diplomats "persona non grata" and the closure of two Russian diplomatic compounds in Maryland and New York.

    "Sadly, the Obama administration, which began its life with the restoration of cooperation, ends it with anti-Russian agony," Medvedev wrote on Twitter.

    U.S. President Barack Obama talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin at the APEC Economic Leaders’ Meeting in Lima, Peru
    © REUTERS/ Kevin Lamarqu
    Obama Tries to 'Box in' Trump by Imposing New Sanctions Against Russia - Trump's Adviser
    Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told journalists late on Thursday that Russia was going to adequately respond to Washington’s new restrictive measures.

    Peskov also said that the latest sanctions appear to be an attempt to enforce a certain line of action on the new US administration, instead of giving it free choice.

    The Russian Foreign Ministry called the outgoing Obama administration's actions counterproductive and warned they would harm the mending of bilateral relations.

      cast235
      The LAME DUCK will retire from playing GOLF.
      Russia should expel all U.S diplomacy and close their places within 72 hours.
      Trump will review all material.
      DNC never proved that Russia or any hacker, damaged the voting in U.S.
      so THE LAME DUCK is flapping wings. Perhaps because U.S made weapons were found at ALEPPO.
    • Reply
      Angus Gallagher
      The pro-Clinton globalist liberal media are hyping this to the extreme to load the dice in favour of the EU-NATO Axis should the Trump administration question the logic of expansion into the Russian geocultural sphere. It's not just about the election itself- it's about undermining any change of policy that may come out of the election victory. This whole process sensitizes the Western public. It's meant to scare voters in Europe into sticking with the establishment.
      The elites know that so long as the EU-NATO Axis holds, Washington can be retaken in 4 years and held indefinitely. That's of course precisely why Russia can't place its strategic partnership with China as a second tier priority.
    • Reply
      double bonus
      [The Russian Foreign Ministry called the outgoing Obama administration's
      actions counterproductive and warned they would harm the mending of
      bilateral relations.]

      That seems to be the goal of the Obama Administration,
      is to make if as difficult as possible for the incoming Trump
      Administration to restore US-Russian relations back to normal.
      Let's hope Trump can get there during his first week in office,
      by the end of January 2017.
