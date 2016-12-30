Obama Administration Changed Course to 'Anti-Russian Agony' - Medvedev

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Medvedev's remarks come a day after Washington introduced punitive measures, including declaring 35 Russian diplomats "persona non grata" and the closure of two Russian diplomatic compounds in Maryland and New York.
"Sadly, the Obama administration, which began its life with the restoration of cooperation, ends it with anti-Russian agony," Medvedev wrote on Twitter.
Печально, что администрация Обамы, которая начинала свою жизнь с восстановления сотрудничества, заканчивает ее антироссийской агонией. RIP— Дмитрий Медведев (@MedvedevRussia) 30 декабря 2016 г.
Peskov also said that the latest sanctions appear to be an attempt to enforce a certain line of action on the new US administration, instead of giving it free choice.
The Russian Foreign Ministry called the outgoing Obama administration's actions counterproductive and warned they would harm the mending of bilateral relations.
The pro-Clinton globalist liberal media are hyping this to the extreme to load the dice in favour of the EU-NATO Axis should the Trump administration question the logic of expansion into the Russian geocultural sphere. It's not just about the election itself- it's about undermining any change of policy that may come out of the election victory. This whole process sensitizes the Western public. It's meant to scare voters in Europe into sticking with the establishment.
cast235
Russia should expel all U.S diplomacy and close their places within 72 hours.
Trump will review all material.
DNC never proved that Russia or any hacker, damaged the voting in U.S.
so THE LAME DUCK is flapping wings. Perhaps because U.S made weapons were found at ALEPPO.
Angus Gallagher
The elites know that so long as the EU-NATO Axis holds, Washington can be retaken in 4 years and held indefinitely. That's of course precisely why Russia can't place its strategic partnership with China as a second tier priority.
double bonus
actions counterproductive and warned they would harm the mending of
bilateral relations.]
That seems to be the goal of the Obama Administration,
is to make if as difficult as possible for the incoming Trump
Administration to restore US-Russian relations back to normal.
Let's hope Trump can get there during his first week in office,
by the end of January 2017.