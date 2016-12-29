Putin, Assad Discuss Syrian Ceasefire, Astana Talks in Phone Call

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Russian President Vladimir Putin and Syrian President Bashar Assad discussed in a phone call on Thursday recent agreements on nationwide truce and transition to peace process in war-torn Syria, the Kremlin said in a statement.

According to the statement, the Russian and Syrian leaders "praised agreements on nationwide ceasefire and the transition to the political process, which have been mediated by Russia and Turkey."

"The Syrian leader expressed readiness to honor these agreements," the statement said.

Putin and Assad also agreed that the launch of intra-Syrian talks in Kazakh capital, Astana, "could be an important step towards the resolution of the Syrian crisis," the document added.