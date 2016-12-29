Putin, Assad Discuss Syrian Ceasefire, Astana Talks in Phone Call

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Russian President Vladimir Putin and Syrian President Bashar Assad discussed in a phone call on Thursday recent agreements on nationwide truce and transition to peace process in war-torn Syria, the Kremlin said in a statement.
"The Syrian leader expressed readiness to honor these agreements," the statement said.
Putin and Assad also agreed that the launch of intra-Syrian talks in Kazakh capital, Astana, "could be an important step towards the resolution of the Syrian crisis," the document added.
