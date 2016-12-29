Register
18:32 GMT +329 December 2016
Live
    Search
    Cities of the world. Astana

    Two Parallel Talks on Syria Settlement Might Be Held in Astana

    © Sputnik/ Mikhail Voskresenskiy
    Politics
    Get short URL
    0 21 0 0

    Vitaly Naumkin, an adviser to the UN Special Envoy to Syria said that two parallel talks could be held in Kazakhstan’s capital Astana on Syria crisis settlement.

    Astana, Kazakhstan
    © Sputnik/ Sergey Pyatakov
    Russia, Turkey, Iran Launch Preparations for Syria Talks in Astana - Lavrov
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Kazakhstan’s capital Astana could become a platform for two parallel meetings on Syria crisis settlement – for talks between the delegations of the Syrian opposition and Damascus, as well as for talks of Russia, Turkey and Iran with participation of Kazakhstan, an adviser to the UN Special Envoy to Syria said Thursday.

    "This is an international meeting, its terms are still unknown… There are actually two paths: the first is the talks between Iran, Turkey, Russia, joined now by the fourth part, Kazakhstan," Vitaly Naumkin told RIA Novosti.

    He stressed that it was unknown whether the meeting would be trilateral or quadrilateral, whether it would be held at the level of foreign ministers or heads of state.

    "The second [path] is the negotiations between the Syrian government and the opposition. There is a very important, key issue, regarding whether… it would be able to form a single delegation of the opposition. It has always been the most difficult aspect," Naumkin said.

    Members of the Syrian interior opposition Mahmoud Marai (3R) listens to Elian Mous'ad (2R) during a meeting with UN Syria Envoy during Syria peace talks at the United Nations Office on April 22, 2016 in Geneva
    © AFP 2016/ FABRICE COFFRINI / POOL
    Newly Created Syrian Democratic Front Ready to Participate in Peace Talks is Astana
    On December 17, Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan discussed in a phone call the possibility of a meeting in Astana between the parties to the Syrian conflict with Russia, Iran and Turkey as potential mediators.

    Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev supported the initiative and expressed readiness to provide a platform for such talks in the Kazakh capital.

    Earlier on Thursday, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Russia launched the groundwork for talks between the Syrian government and opposition in Kazakhstan alongside Turkey and Iran.

    Related:

    Russia, Turkey, Iran Launch Preparations for Syria Talks in Astana - Lavrov
    Newly Created Syrian Democratic Front Ready to Participate in Talks is Astana
    Syrian Tomorrow Opposition Movement Set to Consider Invitation for Astana Talks
    Intra-Syrian Talks in Astana May Prepare Ground for Reconciliation Deal
    Tags:
    Intra-Syria talks, Vitaly Naumkin, Astana, Kazakhstan, Syria
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Metro 2017: All On Board Moscow's New Year Train
    Metro 2017: All On Board Moscow's New Year Train
    Donald VS Sanctions
    Donald VS Sanctions
    Crash of Tu-154 plane in Sochi
    Crash of Tu-154 Plane in Sochi

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok