Palestine to Appeal to UNSC If Israel Fails to Implement Settlements Resolution

On Friday, the UN Security Council passed a resolution initiated by New Zealand, Venezuela, Malaysia and Senegal in a 14-0 vote. The resolution states that Israel should immediately and completely cease all settlement activities on "occupied Palestinian territory," including in East Jerusalem.
"If Netanyahu refuses to abide to this resolution, we will go back to the Security Council after 3 months and look for ways to condemn his actions such as a decision of the international community to refrain from dealing with Israeli settlements or labeling Israeli goods produced in the occupied territories," Harfi said.
He stressed that the resolution highlights the illegality of the settlements.
"The whole world is criticizing Israeli settlement policy and recognizes its illegal status. The resolution states that Israel should immediately and completely cease all settlement activities," the ambassador said.
Following the adoption of the UNSC resolution, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ordered the state’s Foreign Ministry to review the UN-Israel relationship, including the issues related to Israeli contributions to UN budget and the presence of the organization’s representatives in the Jewish state.
Commenting on the order, Harfi called on the prime minister to stop violating the international law.
"Netanyahu is an arrogant person and this resolution is a result of his arrogant policy. He has to revise his policy and stop violating the international law," he concluded.
Over 500,000 Israeli settlers live in East Jerusalem and the West Bank, which Israel captured during the 1967 war. The settlements are considered illegal by the United Nations.
