Palestine to Appeal to UNSC If Israel Fails to Implement Settlements Resolution

© REUTERS/ Baz Ratner Israel Views UN Security Council Settlements Resolution as Hostile Act

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Palestine intends to appeal to the UN Security Council in a three-month period if Israel fails to adhere to the resolution demanding to stop the country's settlement-building policy in the West Bank, Palestinian Ambassador to France Salman Harfi told Sputnik on Monday.

On Friday, the UN Security Council passed a resolution initiated by New Zealand, Venezuela, Malaysia and Senegal in a 14-0 vote. The resolution states that Israel should immediately and completely cease all settlement activities on "occupied Palestinian territory," including in East Jerusalem.

"If Netanyahu refuses to abide to this resolution, we will go back to the Security Council after 3 months and look for ways to condemn his actions such as a decision of the international community to refrain from dealing with Israeli settlements or labeling Israeli goods produced in the occupied territories," Harfi said.

He stressed that the resolution highlights the illegality of the settlements.

"The whole world is criticizing Israeli settlement policy and recognizes its illegal status. The resolution states that Israel should immediately and completely cease all settlement activities," the ambassador said.

© REUTERS/ Ronen Zvulun/File Photo Netanyahu: Israel Will Review Relations With UN After Resolution on Settlements

Israeli authorities criticized the resolution and refused to abide by its provisions.

Following the adoption of the UNSC resolution, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ordered the state’s Foreign Ministry to review the UN-Israel relationship, including the issues related to Israeli contributions to UN budget and the presence of the organization’s representatives in the Jewish state.

Commenting on the order, Harfi called on the prime minister to stop violating the international law.

"Netanyahu is an arrogant person and this resolution is a result of his arrogant policy. He has to revise his policy and stop violating the international law," he concluded.

Over 500,000 Israeli settlers live in East Jerusalem and the West Bank, which Israel captured during the 1967 war. The settlements are considered illegal by the United Nations.