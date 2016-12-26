Kyrgyzstan Agrees to Adopt EAEU Customs Code - Chairman of EEC Board

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Kyrgyzstan did sign the Eurasian Economic Union's (EAEU) Customs Code during an EAEU Supreme Economic Council meeting on Monday, Chairman of the Eurasian Economic Commission's Board Tigran Sarkisyan said.
"Presidents of four countries signed all documents, including the Customs Code," Sarkisyan told reporters after the meeting.
Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko did not attend the event.
The EAEU is an international organization for regional economic integration, comprising Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Russia.
