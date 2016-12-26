Moscow Ready to Restore Military Ties With NATO

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Russia is ready to restore the military ties with NATO in order to reduce tension between the two sides, permanent representative to NATO Alexander Grushko said Monday.

"We consider that if the NATO member states are really interested in deescalation in the military sphere, and their high-ranking representatives repeatedly voice this position, then one of the tasks should be to establish normal military ties. The Russian Federation is ready to it and our military have shaped a set of proposals [on the issue] during the previous meeting of the Russia-NATO Council [RNC]," Grushko said during a videoconference organized by the Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency.