Moscow Ready to Restore Military Ties With NATO

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Russia is ready to restore the military ties with NATO in order to reduce tension between the two sides, permanent representative to NATO Alexander Grushko said Monday.
"We consider that if the NATO member states are really interested in deescalation in the military sphere, and their high-ranking representatives repeatedly voice this position, then one of the tasks should be to establish normal military ties. The Russian Federation is ready to it and our military have shaped a set of proposals [on the issue] during the previous meeting of the Russia-NATO Council [RNC]," Grushko said during a videoconference organized by the Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency.
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete When Russia GROWS UP, it will understand that POLITICIANS AND MILITARY BRASS doesn't mix well.
cast235
First purpose of NATO is to destabilize and implode Russia. They were extremely successful with Gorbachev. Something, the Soviet BRASS should had seen and remove him from power.
Then what?
Work de escalation of weapon and armament!!
Russia could had began, with an ELECTED president. Not a dictated TROLL like YELTSIN.
NEVER to sign anything or comply with ANYTHING dictated by west , for sanctions removal.
Russia need to ramp up sanctions. To teh level U.S IS. Get their BIG BANK and sanction it too.
Instead of U./S CHARLATAN WAY to seize property and cash, Russia could allow the bank to keep that, BUT restraint any new operations.
Russia MUST wake up. No new investment travel to Crimea, I would had done same to all sanctioning countries of Crimea.
But what Russia does?
LET CANADA, CANADA to own anything in Russia. That way is a VERY WRONG MESSAGE. Canada see Russians as STOOGES as a result.