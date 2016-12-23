Register
12:07 GMT +323 December 2016
Live
    Search
    LIVE:
    Flags of Russia, EU, France and coat of arms of Nice on the city's promenade

    Off Target: EU's Sanctions 'Fail to Change Russia's Policy'

    © Sputnik/ Vladimir Sergeev
    Politics
    Get short URL
    2597111

    European anti-Russian sanctions have been ineffective, especially as an attempt to make the Russian government change its policy, according to Grzegorz Kolodko, former Polish deputy prime minister and finance minister.

    Russia EU
    © Photo: pixabay
    2016 Political Shifts Raise Hopes for End of Anti-Russia Sanctions
    He underscored that economic sanctions against Moscow are part of a political game.

    Earlier this week, the European Union officially extended economic restrictions against Russia by six months, until July 31, 2017. At a summit in Brussels on December 15, the leaders of EU member countries adopted a political decision to extend the anti-Russian sanctions, which were initially introduced in 2014.

    "From the very beginning I was an opponent to sanctions because I know Russia well and I understand geopolitics. If Western sanctions were aimed to change Moscow’s policy towards Crimea and Ukraine, they have failed," Kolodko said in an interview with Sputnik Polska.

    Despite the extension of sanctions by Brussels, the unanimity on the issue within the bloc has recently been eroding. While most politicians in Spain, Greece, Austria, Hungary and Italy would like to abolish the restrictive measures, leaders in Germany and France, as well as top figures in some Baltic states, consistently express support for the actions.

    Moscow Kremlin towers (from left): Konstantino-Yeleninskaya, Nabatnaya, Tsarskaya and Spasskaya
    © Sputnik/ Natalia Seliverstova
    German Business Proceeds to Invest in Russia Amid Sanctions – Ambassador
    A growing number of Europeans see the negative effects sanctions have already had on political and economic ties between Europe and Russia.

    For example, recently French far-right presidential candidate Marine Le Pen said she wanted to life European sanctions against Russia.

    "I want to lift these sanctions. At least, the ones that relate to France. I always thought they were unfair and totally ineffective, even counterproductive," Le Pen told RIA Novosti.

    According to Kolodko, sanctions are only contributing to the "rising anti-Western sentiments" in the Russian establishment and among ordinary people, while the Kremlin’s policy stays unchanged.

    EU Conference
    © Sputnik/ Dennis Bolotsky
    Why The EU Sanctions Against Russia Won’t Last
    "I believe that a much more productive approach would be holding talks, meetings and discussions in which all interested parties could use arguments without resorting to force," he suggested.

    The politician underscored that sanctions are always an attempt to influence the opponent by force – economic, rather than military.

    "The majority of examples from around the world prove that sanctions never generate the wanted results. The same is happening to Western sanctions against Russia," he added.

    Russia has been targeted by several rounds of sanctions inflicted by Brussels, Washington and their allies in light of Crimea’s reunification with Russia in 2014 and on the pretext of Moscow's alleged involvement in the Donbass conflict, a claim that Russia has repeatedly refuted.

     

    Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!

    Related:

    French Presidential Candidate Le Pen Wants to Lift Anti-Russia Sanctions
    EU Decision on Extending Anti-Russia Sanctions Takes Effect
    EU Officially Extends Anti-Russia Sanctions Until July 31, 2017
    EU 'Unfortunately Does Not Have Political Will' to End Anti-Russia Sanctions
    Tags:
    anti-Russian sanctions, European Union, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    • Reply
      sapper
      Dear EU did you know that the best thing about bashing your head against a brick wall is that the pain stops when you stop bashing your head against the wall? Try cultivating some intelligence amongst the EU commission!!!
    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    A serviceman patrols on the Grand-Place (Groote Markt) on the sidelines of the winter wonders Christmas market, in Brussels
    Concrete Blocks and Police Cordons: Christmas Markets in 2016 Europe
    Santa's Summer Comes Early
    Warming North Pole Means Danger Ahead for Santa
    Robots among people
    How Can You Tell a Robot From a Person?

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok