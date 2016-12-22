Russia Stronger Than Any Potential Aggressor - Putin

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Putin added that much remains to be done to strengthen Russia's nuclear triad.

"We can say with confidence that we are now stronger than any potential aggressor," Putin said.

"I would like to draw your attention to the fact that if we just allow ourselves to relax even for a minute, allow at least one major failure in the modernization of the army and navy, in the training of the troops, the situation may change fast," Putin said.