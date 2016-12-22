Russia Stronger Than Any Potential Aggressor - Putin

"We can say with confidence that we are now stronger than any potential aggressor," Putin said.
"I would like to draw your attention to the fact that if we just allow ourselves to relax even for a minute, allow at least one major failure in the modernization of the army and navy, in the training of the troops, the situation may change fast," Putin said.
Obama: - Russia is just a regional power.

This is really Putin's main legacy; making Russia a military superpower again. I do not agree with some other measures he brought, but he would be always admired for what he has done to empower Russia.

Talk like this have as effect preventing anyone willing to start, on wrong data, a war to end all wars. With as motif the solution for all world problems. One of them is the world population. Another printed money. Climate to. But the big one is Russia. For Europe an U.S the ultimate wet dream. The Belgian clown Verhofstadt dreams, work, for nothing else. He, with Dutch clown van Baalen, as the voices of never enough.
Michael Calvin
(In secret: Obama: - I mean we want them to be a regional power they treaten our interest )
Some months Later
Obama: - Russia is an important country with a strong military second to ours
(In secret:Obama: - Russia has a military more powerful than ours)
Some months Later
Putin: - United States is a very powerful country and the only superpower of todays world
(Behind the Kremlin Doors: Putin: - Those American clowns, they are no match to us)
Today
Putin: - Russia is stronger than any potential aggressor
Obama and OTAN: - we need greater military spending
Tornado_Doom
demooij