Register
17:05 GMT +322 December 2016
Live
    Search
    Prime Minister Vladimir Putin at the test if a T-50 fifth generation fighter

    Russia Stronger Than Any Potential Aggressor - Putin

    © Sputnik/ Alexei Druzhinin
    Politics
    Get short URL
    82601562

    Russia is now stronger than any potential aggressor, Russian President Vladimir Putin said Thursday at an expanded Defense Ministry board meeting.

    Russian President Vladimir Putin
    © Sputnik/ Sergey Guneev
    Russia's Nuclear Triad Boasts 60% Share of Advanced Arms - Putin
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Putin added that much remains to be done to strengthen Russia's nuclear triad.

    "We can say with confidence that we are now stronger than any potential aggressor," Putin said.

    "I would like to draw your attention to the fact that if we just allow ourselves to relax even for a minute, allow at least one major failure in the modernization of the army and navy, in the training of the troops, the situation may change fast," Putin said.

    Related:

    Putin Urges to Maintain Momentum in Arms Modernization in 2017
    Russian Arms' Use in Syria Creates New Opportunities - Putin
    Russia's Nuclear Triad Boasts 60% Share of Advanced Arms - Putin
    Tags:
    modern arms, Vladimir Putin, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    • Reply
      Michael Calvin
      Obama: - Russia is just a regional power.
      (In secret: Obama: - I mean we want them to be a regional power they treaten our interest )
      Some months Later
      Obama: - Russia is an important country with a strong military second to ours
      (In secret:Obama: - Russia has a military more powerful than ours)
      Some months Later
      Putin: - United States is a very powerful country and the only superpower of todays world
      (Behind the Kremlin Doors: Putin: - Those American clowns, they are no match to us)
      Today
      Putin: - Russia is stronger than any potential aggressor
      Obama and OTAN: - we need greater military spending
    • Reply
      Tornado_Doom
      This is really Putin's main legacy; making Russia a military superpower again. I do not agree with some other measures he brought, but he would be always admired for what he has done to empower Russia.
    • Reply
      demooij
      Talk like this have as effect preventing anyone willing to start, on wrong data, a war to end all wars. With as motif the solution for all world problems. One of them is the world population. Another printed money. Climate to. But the big one is Russia. For Europe an U.S the ultimate wet dream. The Belgian clown Verhofstadt dreams, work, for nothing else. He, with Dutch clown van Baalen, as the voices of never enough.
    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    A serviceman patrols on the Grand-Place (Groote Markt) on the sidelines of the winter wonders Christmas market, in Brussels
    Concrete Blocks and Police Cordons: Christmas Markets in 2016 Europe
    Time to Weed Out Terrorism!
    Time to Weed Out Terrorism!
    Robots among people
    How Can You Tell a Robot From a Person?

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok