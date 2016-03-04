Serbian President Announces Early Parliamentary Elections on April 24

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Serbian President Tomislav Nikolic signed a decree on Friday on the dissolution of the parliament and the decision to call early parliamentary elections on April 24, local media reported.
"The time has come to test support, because reforms are serious and difficult and therefore it is necessary for citizens to express their opinion," the president was quoted by the Blic news portal as saying.
The much-anticipated decree follows Belgrade’s recent deal with NATO on cooperation, signed on February 19, which became a topic for discussion within Serbia and caused a series of protests across the country, as well as calls for a referendum on the issue.
All comments
Show new comments (0)