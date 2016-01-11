Vice Chief of Japan’s Ruling Party Hopes for Peace Pact With Russia

The vice president of Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP), Masahiko Komura said that Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and Russia’s President Vladimir Putin had met 12 times over the past four years, in what was a sign of friendly personal relations between the two.

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Japan and Russia should hurry up and sign a long-overdue peace deal before their current leaders leave office, the vice president of Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) said Monday.

A major territorial dispute prevented the two neighboring nations from signing a peace agreement after the end of World War Two. They have been de facto at war for more than 60 years.

"It is regrettable," LDP’s Masahiko Komura said at a meeting with Russia’s lower-house Constitutional Legislation Committee chief Vladimir Pligin. "Our countries are currently headed by strong leaders, so we must make use of this situation and take steps toward a peace deal."

Komura noted that Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and Russia’s President Vladimir Putin had met 12 times over the past four years, in what he said was a sign of friendly personal relations between the two.

Japan lays claims for Russia’s Kuril Islands bordering the Sea of Okhotsk and the Pacific Ocean, called the Northern Territories by Tokyo.