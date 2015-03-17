Schäuble Loses Temper Over Greek Government

Chancellor Angela Merkel will seek to restore relations with Greece as Finance Minister Wolfgang Schäuble lost his temper in comments on the Greek government on Monday night.

“They've destroyed all trust. It's a serious setback,” Schäuble said in Berlin.

Schäuble accused the radical-left Syriza government of lying to their people saying he didn't know anyone in the international institutions who understood Athens intentions.

Earlier the Greek government made Schäuble the target of repeated verbal sallies, while it was urging Germany to pay damages for war crimes committed during the Nazi occupation.

Next Monday, Tsipras's visit is set to ease the tensions between two countries, as the Prime Minister will take the place of Finance Minister Yanis Varoufakis in talks.