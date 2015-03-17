Israel’s Extremism Reaches ‘Zenith’ - Palestinian Politician

On Monday, prior to today's general election, Netanyahu vowed there would be "no Palestinian state" if he was reelected.

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's recent remarks about the Palestinian state testify that extremism in Israel has reached a peak, Abbas Zaki, member of the leading secular Palestinian party Fatah's Central Committee, told Sputnik on Tuesday.

"Benjamin Netanyahu's words underline one more time that extremism reached its zenith," Zaki said.

The politician added that Israel's position on the Palestinian state, backed by Washington, would most likely remain unchanged. Therefore, he argued that the conflict's settlement strongly depends on the international community's stance.

"Without international will and stance the occupation will last, and there will not only be a crisis in the Middle East and the neighboring regions, but also in Europe," Zaki concluded.

Fatah is the largest faction of the Palestine Liberation Organization, recognized by over 100 states as the "sole legitimate representative of the Palestinian people."

Palestinians seek the creation of an independent state on the territories of the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, partially occupied by Israel, since 1967. Israel refuses to recognize a Palestinian state and has constructed settlements on the occupied territories, despite protests by the international community.

Out of the 193 UN member states, 135 have recognized the State of Palestine, including Russia. Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas submitted an application to the UN Secretary General in 2011, hoping to gain membership of the organization, but still has only an observer status.