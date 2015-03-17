Verkhovna Rada Considering Bill on 'Occupied Territories' in Donbas

The Ukrainian parliament could soon proclaim some areas as "temporarily occupied territories", its speaker said.

KIEV (Sputnik) — A bill on recognition of some contested areas in eastern Ukraine as "occupied territories" has been submitted to the Ukrainian parliament, Verkhovna Rada Speaker Volodymyr Groysman said Tuesday.

"The bill has been prepared and submitted by leaders of coalition factions for consideration," Groysman said addressing the current session of the parliament.