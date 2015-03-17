Russian Prime Minister to Visit Vietnam, Thailand in Early April

During his visit to Hanoi, the Russian prime minister will hold talks with his Vietnamese counterpart and the country’s president, while in Thailand Medvedev will meet with members of the royal family as well as business community.

MOSCOW, March 17 (Sputnik) — Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev is set to visit Vietnam and Thailand in the beginning of April, the government’s press service said Tuesday.

During his visit to Hanoi, the Russian prime minister will hold talks with his Vietnamese counterpart Nguyen Tan Dung, the country’s President Truong Tan Sang, as well as the leader of Vietnam’s Communist Party and the chairman of the National Assembly.

© AP Photo/ Dmitry Lovetsky Russian-Vietnamese Military Cooperation Threatens No One – Moscow

In Thailand, Medvedev will hold talks with the country’s Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha and meet with members of the royal family and the business community.

In addition, a series of cooperation documents between Russia and Thailand are expected to be signed, namely in the fields of energy, agriculture and transport infrastructure.