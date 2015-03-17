Crimea's Population Won From Rejoining Russia - Czech Politician

MOSCOW (Sputnik), Alexander Mosesov — The party's vice chairman, who was one of the international observers that traveled to Crimea back in 2014, added that the local people whom he talked to "did not want to cooperate with Ukraine and wanted to join Russia."
“As I see the situation today and as I compare the situation in Donbas and in Crimea, I’m sure Crimean people are the winners,” Sousek told the news agency.
Western countries have refused to recognize the results of the vote, labeling Crimea's secession an "annexation." In a speech following the referendum, Russian President Putin pointed out that it was held in full compliance with democratic procedure and international rule of law.
