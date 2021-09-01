Russia Prepares to Hold Sixth Edition of Eastern Economic Forum

The sixth edition of the Eastern Economic Forum will take place from 2 to 4 September on the campus of the Far Eastern Federal University in Vladivostok. The event is aimed at developing business ties and attracting national and international investors to Russia's Far East.
On 3 September, EEF moderators and speakers will share what they have discussed at the forum. Vladimir Putin will attend an online signature ceremony of major business documents related to investments in the region. The president is expected to deliver a speech at a plenary session of the EEF, with the heads of Kazakhstan, Mongolia, Argentina, China, India, and Thailand joining in.
This year, the forum will be held in a hybrid format because of the COVID-19 pandemic, which made it impossible to hold the event last year.
Check out our photo gallery to find out how Vladivostok preparing to host one of the largest business forums in the Asia-Pacific region.
