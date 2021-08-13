Lionel Messi's First Days at PSG

https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/08/0d/1083596654_0:0:2817:1585_1200x675_80_0_0_d1bb251f1abae97713bbcda0f4c301c1.jpg
Last week, the Barcelona football club announced it would not sign a new contract with Messi, citing financial and structural obstacles.
On Tuesday, the six-time Golden Ball winner Lionel Messi, who spent his entire adult career in Barcelona, signed a 2+1 contract with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and may debut for his new club on Saturday in the home match against Strasbourg.
Meanwhile, the football superstar has already started training with PSG.
Take a look at Messi's training in Sputnik's gallery.
