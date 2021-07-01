Chinese Communist Party Celebrates its 100th Birthday

The second-largest political party in the world, with more than 90 million members, marks the 100th anniversary of its founding on 1 July. The party was founded by two pioneers of the communist movement in China - Li Dazhao, who, at the time, was Head Librarian and Professor at Peking University, and Chen Duxiu, philosopher and author.
In 2021, the number of CCP members very nearly reached 91 million, which represents about 6.4 percent of China’s 1.4 billion population. It is second in size only to India's ruling Bharatiya Janata Party which has about 180 million members.
Large-scale festivities have been organised across the country, and the leadership has gathered at Tiananmen Square in Beijing for a meeting. More than 70,000 guests participated in the event.
