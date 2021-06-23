Register
16:52 GMT23 June 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Photo

    Gorgeous Female Fans Cheer National Teams at EURO 2020

    Get short URL
    0 30
    Subscribe
    News
    All news
    All news
    • Turkey fans inside the stadium before the Turkey v Wales match which Wales won 2-0, at Baku Olympic Stadium, Azerbaijan on 16 June 2021.
    • An Italian fan is on the edge of her seat as she watches the match at Rome's Stadio Olimpico between Turkey and Italy on a big screen in Rome on 11 June 2021. Italy won the match 3-0.
    • A Swiss fan poses in the stands before the match between Italy and Switzerland at Stadio Olimpico in Rome on 16 June 2021 which Italy won 3-0.
    • Ukraine fans dance before the Euro 2020 football match between Ukraine and Austria in the old city district of Bucharest, Romania on 21 June 2021. Austria won 1-0.
    • A fan walks onto the pitch during the match between Finland and Belgium at the Krestovsky stadium in Saint Petersburg, Russia on 21 June 2021. Despite, or perhaps because of her presence, Belgium won 2-0.
    • Czech Republic fans pose before the match between Croatia and the Czech Republic at the Hampden Park stadium in Glasgow, Scotland on 18 June 2021. The match ended in a 1-1 draw.
    • Italy fans cheer their team as they watch on a giant screen, from an official fan zone at Piazza del Popolo in Rome, the Italy v Wales game on 20 June 2021. Italy won 1-0.
    • A Russian fan is seen before the Finland v Russia game at the Krestovsky stadium in Saint Petersburg, Russia on 16 June 2021. Russia won the match 1-0.
    • Scotland supporters laugh as they enjoy watching the match between England and Scotland at Wembley stadium in England on 18 June 2021. The match ended in a 0-0 draw.
    • Portugal fan poses outside the Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany before the Portugal v Germany match on 19 June 2021. Germany won 4-2.
    • A woman watches a game on a big screen in Saint Petersburg, Russia.
    • Ukraine fan before the match between her country and North Macedonia in the Arena Nationala, Bucharest, Romania on 17 June 2021. Ukraine won 2-1.
    • A Poland fan holds up a scarf before the Spain v Poland match at La Cartuja Stadium in Seville, Spain, on 19 June 2021. The game ended in a 1-1 draw.
    • A Turkey fan before the Wales v Turkey match on 16 June 2021 at the Olympic stadium in Baku, Azerbaijan. Wales won 2-0.
    • An Italian fan ensures her hair is smooth before the match between Italy and Wales at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome on 20 June 2021. Italy wins 1-0.
    • A North Macedonian fan cheers before match between North Macedonia and the Netherlands at Johan Cruyff Arena in Amsterdam on 21 June 2021. Netherlands wins 3-0.
    • Italy fans cheer their team as they watch on a giant screen, from an official fan zone at Piazza del Popolo in Rome, the match between Italy and Wales at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome on June 20, 2021. Italy wins 1-0.
    • Turkish fans get hyped up before the Wales v Turkey match at the Olympic stadium in Baku, Azerbaijan on 16 June 2021. Wales wins 2-0.
    • Russian supporters cheer in the Krestovsky stadium in Saint Petersburg as Russia and Belgium slog it out on 12 June 2021 and Belgium wins 3-0.
    • A lone Croatian fan in the stands of Hampden Park in Glasgow, Scotland before the Croatia v Czech Republic match on 18 June 2021 which ended in a 1-1 draw.
    • Germany fans pose in the stands of the Allianz Arena in Munich before the Portugal v Germany match on 19 June 2021, which Germany won 4-2.
    © REUTERS / Ozan Kose
    Turkey fans inside the stadium before the Turkey v Wales match which Wales won 2-0, at Baku Olympic Stadium, Azerbaijan on 16 June 2021.
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/06/17/1083215997_0:0:3072:1729_1200x675_80_0_0_3123b1953ff7762b481818cdc924cde9.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/photo/202106231083217178-The-prettiest-female-fans-at-EURO-2020/

    The notion that football is for men only was revealed long ago to be not so much an outdated cliché as a fallacy. These days women are welcome at stadiums both as fans and players.

    With the 2020 UEFA European Football Championship now in full swing after a year-long delay because of the coronavirus pandemic, emotions are running high among players and spectators.

    Female fans traditionally were thought to come along to the match, either to cheer their favourite team or to accompany their boyfriends to the stadiums.

    Check out Sputnik's gallery to see how emotionally female football fans react to the game and - undoubtedly - make stadiums a more beautiful place to be during EURO 2020.

    Tags:
    football, female, fans, Euro 2020
    Community standardsDiscussion

    More photos

    • Researchers prepare to move an Egyptian mummy from the Civic Archaeological Museum of Bergamo to Milan's Policlinico hospital to undergo a CT scan in order to investigate its history, in Bergamo, Italy, 21 June 2021.
      Last update: 12:17 GMT 23.06.2021
      12:17 GMT 23.06.2021

      3,000-Year-Old Mystery: Secrets of Egyptian Mummy to Be Revealed

      Scientists hope to reconstruct the life of the Egyptian priest and unveil which kinds of products were used to mummify the body.

      8
    • Bedroom furniture, including cardboard beds, for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Village is shown in a display room at the Village Plaza.
      Last update: 15:06 GMT 22.06.2021
      15:06 GMT 22.06.2021

      Tokyo 2020: First Look at Olympic Village

      The Tokyo Summer Olympics are on the way! Despite coronavirus restrictions remaining in force during the games, the organisers have made sure that athletes will feel comfortable in the newly-built Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Village.

      12
    • England fan (L) and a Scotland fan arriving prior to a Group D football match between England and Scotland at Wembley Stadium in London.
      Last update: 14:55 GMT 21.06.2021
      14:55 GMT 21.06.2021

      UEFA EURO 2020: Fans Dress up to Cheer For Their National Teams

      At big tournaments like the UEFA EURO championship, there is always room for national pride. For some fans, the best way to show this is by bringing flags to games or simply by wearing the jerseys of their national teams. Meanwhile, there are also those who go a little bit further to express their support.

      12
    • Last update: 05:58 GMT 16.06.2021
      05:58 GMT 16.06.2021

      Geneva's Villa La Grange: 18th-Century Manor House Hosting Putin-Biden Summit

      The US and Russian leaders will hold their first meeting since Biden took office on 16 June in Geneva.

      12
    Recommended
    Best this week
    Best this month
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse