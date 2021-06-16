Geneva's Villa La Grange: 18th-Century Manor House Hosting Putin-Biden Summit

The meeting of Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart, Joe Biden, will start on Wednesday at Villa La Grange in Geneva.
The leaders are set to discuss a wide range of bilateral issues, including global strategic stability and arms control.
Villa La Grange is located in the park of the same name, La Grange, the largest park in Geneva, and is also considered a historical monument. The estate is located next to Lac Leman, also known as Lake Geneva. The La Grange estate was built in the 1660s by Jacques Franconi. On the territory of the estate there is a French garden, a summer house, a greenhouse and another object of world cultural heritage - a library built in 1821. The library is one of the five historic buildings that house the Library of Geneva.
