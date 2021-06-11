Register
11 June 2021
    Ice Cream Mood: Politicians and Celebrities Eating One of the Most Popular Desserts Ever

    • Italian actress Maria Grazia Cucinotta tastes some ice cream, as curious bystanders look on, during her visit to the Ice Cream Trade Fair in Rimini, central Italy, on 24 January 1998.
    • Donald Trump eats an ice cream bar as he watches the Cleveland Cavaliers play the Los Angeles Lakers in LA, Thursday night, 13 January 2005.
    • German Chancellor Angela Merkel tastes ice cream she was given by German Gelato Champion 2014, Adriano Colle, (C) as she visited the International Handwerksmesse trade fair in Munich, Germany, on 13 March 2015.
    • Hong Kong singer and actor Andy Lau tastes ice cream during a photocall on 23 August 2005, in Taipei, Taiwan.
    • Britain's Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and his wife Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge taste ice cream during a visit to Joe's Ice Cream Parlour in Mumbles, south Wales on 4 February 2020.
    • Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson eats ice cream as he campaigns in Llandudno, north Wales on 26 April 2021.
    • Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor poses during the launch of an ice cream bar at a high-end hotel in New Delhi on 18 February 2015.
    • Former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi eats ice cream in Naples, May 2006.
    • Then-Vice President Joe Biden, left, enjoys a double scoop ice cream cone from Jeni Britton Bauer, the owner of Jeni's Ice Cream, during a brief stop at the North Market in downtown Columbus, Ohio, Thursday, 12 January 2012.
    • The president of the company Omega Stephen Urquhart and model Cindy Crawford eat ice cream in Moscow.
    • Then-British Prime Minister Tony Blair buys two ice cream cones for himself and Chancellor Gordon Brown (not shown) during a visit to the strand park in Gillingham, Kent, 2 May 2005.
    • Democratic presidential candidate, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton eats ice cream at Mikey Likes It in New York City on 18 April 2016.
    • Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan eat ice cream during the MAKS-2019 air show in the Moscow region.
    • Actress Bella Thorne eats Cold Stone ice cream at the WallFlower Jeans Presents Girls Night out with Bella Thorne at the California Market Centre on 7 October 2013 in Los Angeles, California.
    • Then-US President Barack Obama eats shaved ice alongside his daughter Malia as he takes his daughters and family friends to Island Snow in Kailua, Hawaii, 27 December 2010.
    Italian actress Maria Grazia Cucinotta tastes some ice cream, as curious bystanders look on, during her visit to the Ice Cream Trade Fair in Rimini, central Italy, on 24 January 1998.
    The exact date of ice cream's invention is unknown, but according to some sources, frozen desserts originated in Persia in 550 BC.

    Now that summer has arrived and the whole world without exception feels absolutely tired of the coronavirus pandemic, looking for sources of joy is as critical as never before. 

    There is hardly a person who does not like ice cream or sorbet. What is your favourite type and flavour?

    Treat yourself to this delicious dessert today!

    But before you go, check out Sputnik's picture gallery to see some snaps of mouth-watering treats. Yummy!

    desserts, celebrities, ice cream
