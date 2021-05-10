Unrest in the Holy City: Israeli Police and Palestinians Clash Outside Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem

The latest round of skirmishes comes as the nation is celebrating Jerusalem Day, commemorating the establishment of Israel's control over the Old City in the wake of the Six-Day War in 1967.
The clashes occurred outside the city's main holy site for Muslims - the Al-Aqsa Mosque. The protesters threw stones at the police, prompting the officers to use tear gas, stun grenades, and rubber bullets.
The bloody clashes saw over 300 Palestinians injured, with 228 taken to hospital, while the Israeli side reported 21 wounded police officers and seven injured civilians.
Sputnik invites you to have a look at scenes of the unrest that rocked the Holy City on Monday.
All comments
Show new comments (0)