https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/06/1082816473_0:0:3072:1728_1200x675_80_0_0_34dbea365588e9d9c4ef9fdefb0e5d4b.jpg
Sputnik International
https://cdn2.img.sputniknews.com/i/logo.png
Sputnik
https://cdn2.img.sputniknews.com/i/logo.png
https://sputniknews.com/photo/202105061082817383-violent-anti-government-protests-in-colombia/
Earlier, Colombian President Ivan Duque asked Congress to withdraw a tax reform proposal and urgently discuss a new one amid nationwide protests.
Rallies in Colombia against an increase in gas prices and utility bills as part of a state-proposed tax reform have been underway since last week.
According to the the Institute for Development and Peace Studies, at least 31 people have died, 1,220 more have been injured and 87 have gone missing within a week of protests in Colombia.
Even though President Ivan Duque called for reform off on Sunday, demonstrators have continued to protest.
All comments
Show new comments (0)