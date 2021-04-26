Register
17:43 GMT26 April 2021
    Photo

    Funeral Pyres Cast Shadow Over India as Nation Struggles With Record Coronavirus Death Surge

    • A family member wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) stands next to the body of a woman, who died from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), before her cremation in New Delhi, India, 24 April 2021.
    • A mass cremation of victims who died from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) is seen at a crematorium ground in New Delhi, India, 22 April 2021.
    • People cremate the body of a victim of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at a crematorium ground in New Delhi, India, 24 April 2021.
    • A man prepares a funeral pyre to cremate the body of a person who died from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at a crematorium ground in New Delhi, India, 22 April 2021.
    • A relation of a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) patient who died after a hospital caught fire looks on as funeral pyres burn inside a crematorium in Virar, on the outskirts of Mumbai, India, 23 April 2021.
    • People bring the bodies of the victims who died from coronavirus disease (COVID-19) for cremation at a crematorium ground in New Delhi, India, 23 April 2021.
    • People cremate the bodies of victims of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at a crematorium ground in New Delhi, India, 24 April 2021.
    • Family members prepare the funeral pyre for a man who died from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at a crematorium in New Delhi, India, 24 April 2021.
    • A family member wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) stands next to the body of a person who died from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), at a crematorium in New Delhi, India, 24 April 2021.
    • A health worker wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) stands next to the body of a man, who died from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), at a crematorium in New Delhi, India 21 April 2021.
    • Frontline workers prepare the funeral pyre for a man who died from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), at a crematorium on the outskirts of Mumbai, India, 15 April 2021.
    • Relations wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) mourn a man who died from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), during his funeral at a crematorium in New Delhi, India, 21 April 2021.
    • Relations wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) mourn a man who died from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) next to his funeral pyre at a crematorium in New Delhi, India, 21 April 2021.
    • A frontline worker looks on as the funeral pyre of a man who died from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) burns at a crematorium on the outskirts of Mumbai, India, 15 April 2021.
    • Relations wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) mourn a man who died from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at a crematorium in New Delhi, India, 21 April 2021.
    • Health workers and relations wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) carry the body of a man who died from coronavirus disease (COVID-19), at a crematorium in New Delhi, India, 21 April 2021.
    • Funeral pyres of people, who died from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) are pictured at a crematorium in New Delhi, India, 21 April 2021.
    • An exhausted health worker wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) rests at a crematorium in New Delhi, India, 21 April 2021.
    • A relation leans against a glass window at the crematorium where a family member who died from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) is prepared for cremation, in New Delhi, India, 9 April 2021.
    • Relations wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) attend the funeral of a man who died from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), at a crematorium in New Delhi, India, 21 April 2021.
    A family member wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) stands next to the body of a woman, who died from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), before her cremation in New Delhi, India, 24 April 2021.
    India, which is already the second-worst hit nation in coronavirus infections and the fourth most-affected for virus-related deaths, has been experiencing a drastic surge in fatalities.

    The country's crematoriums are working daily beyond their capacity, unable to cope with the influx of dead bodies, some of which are eventually cremated at common funeral pyres. To make things worse, the nation is short of vital supplies, such as liquid oxygen.

    In order to tackle these woes, nations around the world have been offering a helping hand to India, promising to supply the country with necessary medicine and equipment.

    To see the extent of the raging COVID "storm", as it was described by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Sputnik invites you to check out our latest photo gallery.

    coronavirus, COVID-19, India
    Votre message a été envoyé!
