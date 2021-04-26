Funeral Pyres Cast Shadow Over India as Nation Struggles With Record Coronavirus Death Surge

The country's crematoriums are working daily beyond their capacity, unable to cope with the influx of dead bodies, some of which are eventually cremated at common funeral pyres. To make things worse, the nation is short of vital supplies, such as liquid oxygen.
In order to tackle these woes, nations around the world have been offering a helping hand to India, promising to supply the country with necessary medicine and equipment.
To see the extent of the raging COVID "storm", as it was described by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Sputnik invites you to check out our latest photo gallery.
