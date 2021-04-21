Register
12:44 GMT21 April 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Photo

    Queen Elizabeth II Turns 95: Monarch, Mother, Source of Inspiration for Millions

    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    News
    All news
    All news
    • Workmen install a new mural by Frederick Wimsett of Queen Elizabeth II to mark her 90th birthday celebrations, in central London, 2016.
    • The Queen admires her portrait painted by sixth former Peter Hawkins (pictured), during a visit with the Duke of Edinburgh to Radley College, Abingdon, Oxon, to open a new building.
    • The Queen is depicted as an asylum seeker on a carnival float during the Rose Monday Carnival street parade in Mainz, Germany, in 2019.
    • A bust of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II made from porcelain created by Chinese artist Chen Dapeng on display at the Winter Olympia Art & Antiques Fair in London in 2015.
    • A giant figure depicting Queen Elizabeth II is seen during the 136th Nice Carnival, France in 2020.
    • A waxwork of the Queen in Sochi, Russia.
    • Queen Elizabeth II is pictured next to a floral exhibit by the New Covent Garden Flower Market at the 2016 Chelsea Flower Show in central London.
    • The Queen is depicted surrounded by John Kennedy, Martin Luther King, Marylin Monroe, and more.
    • Lightness of Being inspired by the Queen (L) by Chris Levine and Kim Dong Yoo's painting Elizabeth II vs Diana (R) at Ulster Museum in Belfast, Northern Ireland in 2012.
    • Australian artist Rolf Harris unveils his portrait of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II in the Queen's Gallery at Buckingham Palace in London in 2005. Harris painted the image to mark the Queen's 80th birthday.
    • An employee of Japanese doll maker Kyugetsu wearing a kimono dress displays an ornamental wooden racket or hagoita decorated with this 2012 headline makers, Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, at the company's showroom in Tokyo in 2012.
    • Queen Elizabeth II unveils a portrait of herself by artist Theodore Ramos at the Guildhall in Windsor in 2002, to mark her Golden Jubilee. A 1954 painting of the Queen hangs on the wall in the background.
    • A bronze bust of Queen Elizabeth II in 2016.
    • Art handlers pose as they hold two screen prints of 'Queen Elizabeth II' by Andy Warhol in 2021.
    • A cartoon depicting Queen Elizabeth II is displayed at the New Cartoon Gallery in London in 2006.
    © AP Photo / Alastair Grant
    Workmen install a new mural by Frederick Wimsett of Queen Elizabeth II to mark her 90th birthday celebrations, in central London, 2016.
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/15/1082687251_0:312:3085:2047_1200x675_80_0_0_07ffd3efde826148b74a7e63301be9b4.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/photo/202104211082688096/

    She is the queen, she is the mother and she is the one of the most depicted women in the world. On April 21, Elizabeth II turns 95 and here are 15 reasons her image will live forever.

    Queen Elizabeth II turns 95 today on 21 April. Celebrations will no doubt be muted, given the world's longest-reigning monarch is mourning the loss of her husband Prince Philip, who died less than two weeks ago.

    Having ruled over the UK and Commonwealth for more than 70 years, she's an iconic symbol for several generations of Brits and a pillar of stability for many. She's also inspired many renowned artists. 

    One of the most famous works portraying the Queen – by Andy Warhol – was at the time of its creation a little provocative, but still glorious. However, not all portraits of the Her Majesty have been so well received in the past. 

    Check out our gallery of artworks inspired by Queen Elizabeth II as she edges a little close to her centenary. 

    Tags:
    Birthday, Queen Elizabeth II, UK royal family, UK
    Community standardsDiscussion

    More photos

    Recommended
    Best this week
    Best this month
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse