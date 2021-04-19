The Real Miss Universe Contest: First Female Astronauts in Space From All Over the World

https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/13/1082668611_0:274:3155:2048_1200x675_80_0_0_3dac9c6b948963c393af2d73a5fbeb00.jpg
Sixty years have gone by since the first human being, Soviet cosmonaut Yuri Gagarin, set out on a journey into outer space. Since then, more than 500 people have gone into our planet's orbit, including 64 women.
On 16 June 1963, another Soviet cosmonaut made history. It was Valentina Tereshkova - the first female to fly into space.
Tereshkova's intrepid deed sparked a trend which has been copied by other countries - namely the US, Japan, China, France, Italy and South Korea - who have all sent at least one woman into space since then.
Sputnik invites you to wander through our latest photo gallery and have a look at some real trail-blazers - the world's first female astronauts.
