Restoration of Christ the Redeemer Statue in Brazil

The last time the restoration of the monument, which is 38 meters high (if you include the pedestal), was carried out seven years ago. The official opening of the statue of Christ the Redeemer took place on 12 October 1931.
The restoration of the statue began almost a year before the anniversary.
Back in October 2020, the media reported that different specialists would be invited to carry out large-scale reconstruction: engineers, geologists, architects, climbers, creators of 3D projections, sculptors, bricklayers and electricians.
Workers will have to replace the statue's rusted parts and chipped stone.
