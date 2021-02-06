Tempered by the Cold: Meet Intrepid 'Submergents' from Minnesota Unafraid to Plunge Into Icy Waters

Such procedures are believed to boost the immune system, make one's body more resistant to various infections and more adaptable to harsh climate conditions. It is also believed to have benefits for the cardiovascular system. However, one should remember that before venturing out to swim at low temperatures, it is advisable to seek medical advice, as such a procedure could have negative effects for people with various conditions.
Watch the "Submergents" plunge into the cold water at Lake Harriet in Minneapolis in Sputnik's photo gallery.
