14:05 GMT06 February 2021
    Photo

    Tempered by the Cold: Meet Intrepid 'Submergents' from Minnesota Unafraid to Plunge Into Icy Waters

    • A member of the Submergents group comes out of 37.4°F (3°C) water after taking the plunge in a pool carved from the ice on Lake Harriet in Minneapolis, Minnesota, on 30 January 2021. Members meet up early every morning to plunge into the cold water for three minutes and some up to 17 minutes. The submergents say the practice has various health benefits.
    • Bradley, a member of the Submergents group comes out of 37.4°F (3°C) water after taking the plunge in a pool carved from the ice on Lake Harriet in Minneapolis, Minnesota, on 30 January 2021. Members meet up early every morning to plunge into the cold water for three minutes and some up to 17 minutes. The submergents say the practice has various health benefits.
    • Members of the Submergents carve a pool from the ice on Lake Harriet in Minneapolis, Minnesota, on 30 January 2021.
    • Members of the Submergents water after taking the plunge in a pool carved from the ice on Lake Harriet in Minneapolis, Minnesota, on 30 January 2021. Members meet up early every morning to plunge into the cold water for three minutes and some up to 17 minutes. The submergents say the practice has various health benefits.
    • Nick (L) and Bradley (R), members of the Submergents group taking the plunge in a pool carved from the ice on Lake Harriet in Minneapolis, Minnesota, on 30 January 2021. Members meet up early every morning to plunge into the cold water for three minutes and some up to 17 minutes. The submergents say the practice has various health benefits.
    • Members of the Submergents group swimming in a pool carved from the ice on Lake Harriet in Minneapolis, Minnesota, on 30 January 2021. Members meet up early every morning to plunge into the cold water for three minutes and some up to 17 minutes. The submergents say the practice has various health benefits.
    • Members of the Submergents group remove ice from the pool as they get ready to take the plunge into 37.4°F (3°C) water on Lake Harriet in Minneapolis, Minnesota, on 30 January 2021. Members meet up early every morning to plunge into the cold water for three minutes and some up to 17 minutes. Submergents say the practice has various health benefits.
    • A member of the Submergents group comes out of 37.4°F (3°C) water after taking the plunge in a pool carved from the ice on Lake Harriet in Minneapolis, Minnesota, on 30 January 2021. Members meet up early every morning to plunge into the cold water for three minutes and some up to 17 minutes. The submergents say the practice has various health benefits.
    • Members of the Submergents group take the plunge into 37.4°F (3°C) water in a pool carved from the ice on Lake Harriet in Minneapolis, Minnesota, on 30 January 2021. Members meet up early every morning to plunge into the cold water for three minutes and some up to 17 minutes. Submergents say the practice has various health benefits.
    • Members of the Submergents walk to the pool as they prepare to plunge into 37.4°F (3°C) water on Lake Harriet in Minneapolis, Minnesota, on 30 January 2021. Members meet up early every morning to plunge into the cold water for three minutes and some up to 17 minutes. Submergents say the practice has various health benefits.
    A member of the "Submergents" group comes out of 37.4°F (3°C) water after taking the plunge in a "pool" carved from the ice on Lake Harriet in Minneapolis, Minnesota, on 30 January 2021. Members meet up early every morning to plunge into the cold water for three minutes and some up to 17 minutes. The submergents say the practice has various health benefits.
    Every morning, the adventurous Minnesotans take a dip into the cold water which they believe is beneficial for their bodies and souls.

    Such procedures are believed to boost the immune system, make one's body more resistant to various infections and more adaptable to harsh climate conditions. It is also believed to have benefits for the cardiovascular system. However, one should remember that before venturing out to swim at low temperatures, it is advisable to seek medical advice, as such a procedure could have negative effects for people with various conditions.

    Watch the "Submergents" plunge into the cold water at Lake Harriet in Minneapolis in Sputnik's photo gallery.

    • A young man walks in an empty St. Mark's Square in Venice, Italy, Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021. Gondolas and other vessels are moored instead of preparing for Carnival's popular boat parade in the lagoon. Alleys are eerily empty. Venetians and the city's few visitors stroll must be masked in public places, indoors and out, under a nationwide mandate.
      Last update: 12:54 GMT 05.02.2021
      12:54 GMT 05.02.2021

      Empty Spaces and Abandoned Places: Venice Deserted as Traditional Carnival Held Without Tourists

      The traditional festival in the northern Italian city, which attracts thousands of guests every year, has to be held online this year because of the coronavirus pandemic, which has already claimed at least 90,000 lives in the country.

      10
    • A railroad crossing is surrounded by flooding caused by rain and melting snow in Nidderau near Frankfurt, Germany, Wednesday, 3 February 2021.
      Last update: 14:04 GMT 04.02.2021
      14:04 GMT 04.02.2021

      Rhine River Flooding Disrupts Traffic in Germany

      Continued rain and melting snow pushed the river to break its banks. The German Weather Service has warned residents that conditions are not likely to improve, as even more rivers are expected to rise.

      10
    • A woman climbs over a snow-covered wall in Time Square during a winter storm on 1 February 2021 in New York City. The National Weather Service issued storm warnings from Virginia to Maine and forecast snowfall of 18 to 24 inches (45-60 cm) in southern New York, northeastern New Jersey and parts of southwest Connecticut.
      Last update: 13:27 GMT 02.02.2021
      13:27 GMT 02.02.2021

      Powerful Snowstorm Slams US East Coast

      On Monday, a powerful winter storm hit the US east coast forcing New York City’s authorities to declare a state of emergency in the area.

      15
    • Myanmar military checkpoint seen on the way to the congress compound in Naypyitaw, Myanmar, 1 February 2021.
      Last update: 09:57 GMT 02.02.2021
      09:57 GMT 02.02.2021

      Situation in Myanmar After Military Takeover

      Since a state of emergency was declared in Myanmar on Monday, some world leaders have expressed concerns about the detention of top politicians and growing military presence in the country.

      10
    Votre message a été envoyé!
