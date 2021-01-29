Haute Couture, Virtual Format and One Very Surprising Debut: Highlights of Paris Fashion Week

https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/01/1d/1081918048_0:200:3072:1928_1200x675_80_0_0_a6f9ad0183605cb7e18ce6eb0734f334.jpg
Twice a year, the fashion capital of the world, Paris, hosts designer presentations known as Paris Fashion Week. This year the organisers were forced to hold the pageant virtually to avoid crowds during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
Despite the imposed limitations, the catwalk was nonetheless graced by dazzling models showcasing the most spectacular array of fashion ideas of the season.
But hardly anyone could anticipate that the show would be opened by none other than the prominent Hollywood actress Demi Moore, wearing a sleek black top and wide-legged trousers.
The Sputnik team invites you to experience the chic and glamour of the Paris Fashion Week in our latest photo gallery.
