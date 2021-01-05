War on the Pandemic: Mass Anti-Coronavirus Vaccination Campaigns Around the World

The Russian Gamaleya Institute's Sputnik V became the world’s first registered coronavirus vaccine in August, with numerous major labs certifying their own medications across the world later in 2020. The list includes the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, the AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccine, China's SinoVac, Russian Vector's EpiVacCorona, and others.
Countries around the world have launched mass vaccination campaigns, providing the first jabs to senior citizens along with frontline social and medical workers.
