Patient Zero: Wuhan One Year After Coronavirus Outbreak

https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/0a/1081416203_0:320:3072:2048_1200x675_80_0_0_89d179e9e97fae71ffd3068aaa53fa60.jpg
Sputnik International
https://cdn2.img.sputniknews.com/i/logo.png
Sputnik
https://cdn2.img.sputniknews.com/i/logo.png
https://sputniknews.com/photo/202012101081416881/
In early December 2019, news agencies across the world began reporting about a mysterious respiratory disease infecting residents of Hubei province. Few people suspected that the unknown illness would soon become a pandemic that would claim the lives of 1.5 million people worldwide and change life as we know it.
Looking at the streets of Wuhan now, one would hardly believe that the city was once the epicentre of the coronavirus outbreak and had to go into almost three months of lockdown to curb the spread of the disease. Although residents still wear masks in crowded places, the atmosphere in Wuhan is absolutely different.
All comments
Show new comments (0)