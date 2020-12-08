Register
    Life in the COVID-19 Era

    • A woman wears a plastic water bottle with a cutout to cover her face, as she walks on a footbridge in Hong Kong on 31 January 2020, as a preventative measure following a virus outbreak which began in the Chinese city of Wuhan.
    • Police personnel wearing coronavirus-themed helmets ride horses as they participate in a awareness campaign during a 21-day government-imposed nationwide lockdown as a preventive measure against COVID-19 in Secunderabad, the twin city of Hyderabad, on 2 April 2020.
    • Residents watch a band formed by Sri Lankan Navy personnel from their flats' windows; the group played in Colombo on 9 April 2020 outside a housing complex during a government-imposed nationwide lockdown which had been launched as a preventive measure against the COVID-19 pandemic
    • Palestinian children, mask-clad due to the Covid-19 coronavirus pandemic, play outside their house in Gaza City on 8 September 2020.
    • Face covers are on display outside a clothing store in Berlin on 28 April 2020 amid the new coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic.
    • Singer Adrien Pelon aka Adri1 performs from his balcony for his neighborhood on 2 May 2020, in Paris, as the country is under lockdown to stop the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic caused by the novel coronavirus.
    • A woman uses a face masks as a preventive measure against the spread of the new coronavirus in Bogota, Colombia on 19 March 2020.
    • Dogs wear masks at a main shopping area during the coronavirus pandemic, in downtown Shanghai, China, 16 February 2020.
    • Yoga instructors from Anahata Yoga Zone perform yoga postures on a building's terrace in Hyderabad on 18 June 2020, ahead of International Yoga Day, celebrated annually on 21 June.
    • This photograph taken on 5 September 2020 shows the 'Manneken Pis' statue wearing a uniform with a protective mask and face shield to honour the healthcare staff, in Brussels.
    • An Iranian woman stands next to a street bin, painted with a drawing of a mask in a campaign to spread awareness over the COVID-19 pandemic, in a southern neighbourhood in the capital Tehran on 18 July 2020
    • A mannequin in a showcase window of a wedding salon on Ostozhenka Street in Moscow.
    • British actress Tilda Swinton holds a golden masquerade mask as she arrives for the screening of the film The Human Voice presented on the second day of the 77th Venice Film Festival, on 3 September 2020 in Venice, during the COVID-19 pandemic.
    • Musicians rehearse at the Gran Teatre del Liceu in Barcelona, Spain, on 22 June 2020. When the doors opened for the performance of Puccini's Crisantemi by the UceLi Quartet, the 2,292 seats of the auditorium were occupied by plants and the performance was broadcast live online.
    • An elderly pedestrian wearing a face mask or covering due to the COVID-19 pandemic, walks past graffiti versions of famous works of art where the subjects are wearing masks, in Glasgow on 2 September 2020.
    • Pizza Home restaurant owner Hoang Tung poses with a coronavirus-themed burger in Hanoi on 26 March 2020, amid restrictions being put in place to contain the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus.
    • Ballet dancer and performer Ashlee Montague of New York wears a gas mask while she dances in Times Square during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Manhattan, New York, 18 March 2020.
    • Glass Christmas tree decorations shaped like pigs are seen at OzdobaCZ factory, as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues in Dvur Kralove nad Labem, Czech Republic, 1 December 2020.
    A Hong Kong resident wears a plastic water bottle with a cutout to cover face, as a preventative measure following a virus outbreak which began in the Chinese city of Wuhan.
    The world will remember 2020 for a long time. The pandemic has changed us and our lives. The situation with the coronavirus could not but affect our thoughts and our consciousness.

    Someday our children will remember 2020 from photographs of people wearing obligatory masks and doctors in biohazard suits with names written on them, as well as pictures of the deserted streets and squares of the most beautiful cities on the planet.

    A year ago, the COVID-19 infection was discovered in China. Soon, COVID-19 spread around the world, forever changing the way billions live.

    infection, photo, COVID-19
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse