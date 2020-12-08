https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/08/1081393538_0:263:3102:2008_1200x675_80_0_0_a4a0569c3794fd624221f7428f0d7ac8.jpg
Sputnik International
https://cdn2.img.sputniknews.com/i/logo.png
Sputnik
https://cdn2.img.sputniknews.com/i/logo.png
https://sputniknews.com/photo/202012081081394553-life-in-the-covid-19-era/
The world will remember 2020 for a long time. The pandemic has changed us and our lives. The situation with the coronavirus could not but affect our thoughts and our consciousness.
Someday our children will remember 2020 from photographs of people wearing obligatory masks and doctors in biohazard suits with names written on them, as well as pictures of the deserted streets and squares of the most beautiful cities on the planet.
A year ago, the COVID-19 infection was discovered in China. Soon, COVID-19 spread around the world, forever changing the way billions live.
All comments
Show new comments (0)