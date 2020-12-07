Chinese Flag and Soil Samples: Chang'e 5 Completes Lunar Orbit Docking

The Chang'e 5 ascent vehicle and orbiter spacecraft came together on 5 December and successfully carried out a docking in lunar orbit to bring home the first samples from the moon in more than 40 years, according to the China Lunar Exploration Programme.
Re-entry and landing is expected around 17 December. After that, the samples of the lunar soil will be taken to special laboratories for a series of radiometric, isotopic, composition and other tests.
Check out Sputnik's gallery to find out more.
All comments
Show new comments (0)