18:32 GMT07 December 2020
    Venezuela National Assembly Elections: Socialist Alliance Celebrates Victory

    All news
    • A polling station in Caracas during the parliamentary election in Venezuela on 6 December 2020.
    • Election workers at a polling station in Caracas, Venezuela, 6 December 2020.
    • People stand in line in Caracas to cast their vote in Venezuela's parliamentary election, 6 December 2020.
    • Voters observe social distancing measures as they stand in line to cast their ballot in Venezuela's parliamentary election on 6 December 2020.
    • A woman takes a picture of a man casting his ballot at the parliamentary election in Venezuela, 6 December 2020.
    • Reporters watch poll workers collect ballots after the parliamentary election in Venezuela, 6 December 2020.
    • An election worker wearing a face shield sits at a polling station in Caracas, Venezuela, on 6 December 2020.
    • People line up to cast their vote during parliamentary election in Venezuela, 6 December 2020.
    • A man prepares to vote during the parliamentary elections in Venezuela, Caracas, 6 December 2020.
    A polling station in Caracas during the parliamentary election in Venezuela on 6 December 2020.
    A total of 107 political parties and alliances were running in the vote, except the opposition bloc of Juan Guaido. A failed coup leader and former head of the National Assembly, Guaido refused to participate in the vote, along with about 20 other parties.

    On 6 December, Venezuela held elections to the National Assembly.

    The preliminary results of the National Electoral Council have shown that the Simon Bolivar Great Patriotic Pole is leading with 67.6 percent of the vote and the Democratic Alliance is on the second place with 17.95 percent of the vote.

    The opposition bloc of Juan Guaido along with nearly 20 other parties have refused to participate in the vote. 

    Check out Sputnik's gallery to see how the parliamentary elections in Venezuela unfolded. 

    Nicolas Maduro, elections, Venezuela
