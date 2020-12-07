Venezuela National Assembly Elections: Socialist Alliance Celebrates Victory

https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/07/1081383510_0:-1:1200:675_1200x675_80_0_0_2d93d76816ef3d63dae5a887fd543363.jpg
A total of 107 political parties and alliances were running in the vote, except the opposition bloc of Juan Guaido. A failed coup leader and former head of the National Assembly, Guaido refused to participate in the vote, along with about 20 other parties.
On 6 December, Venezuela held elections to the National Assembly.
The preliminary results of the National Electoral Council have shown that the Simon Bolivar Great Patriotic Pole is leading with 67.6 percent of the vote and the Democratic Alliance is on the second place with 17.95 percent of the vote.
The opposition bloc of Juan Guaido along with nearly 20 other parties have refused to participate in the vote.
Check out Sputnik's gallery to see how the parliamentary elections in Venezuela unfolded.
