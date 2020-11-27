Week in Pictures: 21 - 27 November

Besides the pandemic, this week was shadowed by the death of Argentinian football legend Diego Maradona, who passed away in Buenos Aires on Wednesday at the age of 60 due to heart failure.
The conflict in Ethiopia entered a new phase this week as the government forces launched a final offensive on the capital of the Tigray region after the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) rejected an ultimatum to surrender in 72 hours.
As winter approaches, cities are starting to dress in Christmas and New Year clothes, although we aren't likely to see big celebrations due to pandemic.
Check out Sputnik's gallery to see the highlights of the past week.
