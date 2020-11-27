Register
13:59 GMT27 November 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Photo

    Week in Pictures: 21 - 27 November

    Get short URL
    0 10
    Subscribe
    News
    All news
    All news
    • Two people survey the surf close to the shore at a beach by the Burj al-Arab hotel in Dubai on 24 November 2020.
    • A civil defence volunteer wearing a COVID-19 coronavirus-themed helmet pastes a placard on the wall as he takes part in an awareness campaign at a market in New Delhi on 25 November 2020.
    • A man and his child pay tribute next to a mural depicting Argentine football legend Diego Maradona in Buenos Aires' La Boca neighbourhood on 25 November, 2020, on the day of his death.
    • Russian President Vladimir Putin takes part in the G20 summit via videoconference.
    • Specialists from the International Demining Centre of the Russian Ministry of Defence performing engineering reconnaissance, demining and destroying explosives in the Nagorno-Karabakh.
    • A Long March 5 rocket carrying China's Chang'e-5 lunar probe launches from the Wenchang Space Centre on China's Hainan Island on 24 November 2020, on a mission to bring back lunar rocks, the first attempt by any nation to retrieve samples from the moon in four decades.
    • Temporary hospital for COVID-19 patients in the Krylatskoye ice palace, Moscow.
    • View of a street near the market in Humera, Ethiopia, on 22 November 2020. Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, last year's Nobel Peace Prize winner, announced military operations in Tigray on 4 November 2020, saying they came in response to attacks on federal army camps by the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF).
    • A woman in a house in the village of Karegakh, Nagorno-Karabakh. According to the trilateral ceasefire agreement in Nagorno-Karabakh, the Lachin region should be transferred to Azerbaijan by 1 December 2020.
    • Police officers arrest an activist from the Femen movement protesting outside the Ukrainian president's office to mark the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women in Kyiv on 25 November 2020.
    • This video grab image obtained 24 November 2020 courtesy of the Utah Department of Public Safety Aero Bureau shows a mysterious metal monolith that was discovered in Utah after public safety officers spotted the object while conducting a routine wildlife mission. On 18 November, 2020, the Utah Department of Public Safety Aero Bureau was working with the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources to conduct a count of big horn sheep in a portion of southeastern Utah. While on this mission, they spotted an unusual object and landed nearby to investigate further. The crew members found a metal monolith installed in the ground in a remote area of red rock. The crew said there was no obvious indication of who might have put the monolith there.
    • Riot police stand in formation during a protest against racism, after Joao Alberto Silveira Freitas was beaten to death by security guards at a Carrefour supermarket in Porto Alegre, Brazil, 23, November 2020.
    • A model parades an outfit by Australian label Ginger & Smart in the Arid Garden at the Royal Botanic Gardens during Melbourne Fashion Week on 24 November 2020.
    • Fluffy toy panda bears as part of the art installation Panda mie by Italian restaurant owner Giuseppe Pino Fichera are seen at his restaurant Pino's to raise awareness of the COVID-19 lockdown's business impact on gastronomy in Frankfurt, Germany, 24 November, 2020.
    • Russian figure skater Alina Zagitova during a demonstration performance at the Grand Prix of Figure Skating in Moscow.
    • US President Donald Trump stands with first lady Melania Trump as he pardons the National Thanksgiving Turkey Corn during the 73rd annual presentation in the Rose Garden at the White House in Washington, US, 24 November 2020.
    • Protestors clash with Chilean riot police during a demonstration in the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women in Santiago, Chile, on 25 November 2020.
    • People are opening the winter swimming season at Lake Saucer in Novosibirsk, Russia.
    • British musician Paul Barton plays the piano for monkeys that occupy abandoned historical areas in Lopburi, Thailand, 21 November 2020.
    • A serviceman during the ceremonial handing over of new BMD-4M airborne combat vehicles and BTR-MDM Rakushka armoured personnel carriers to the Novorossiysk airborne assault unit of the Russian Airborne Forces.
    • Maryam Al Balushi feeds her pets in her home Oman's capital Muscat on 20 November, 2020. Despite complaints from neighbours and mounting expense, she has accumulated 480 cats and 12 dogs, describing her pets as a mood-lifter and better companions than her fellow humans.
    • A fisherman is pictured along the promenade in Libya's capital Tripoli on 25 November 2020.
    • Dismantling of one of the fallen power lines in the city of Vladivostok, Russia. The authorities of Primorsky Krai have introduced a regional emergency due to a snow cyclone.
    • Houston Texans cheerleaders perform during the first half of an NFL football game between the Houston Texans and the New England Patriots, Sunday, 22 November 2020, in Houston.
    • People light flares during a protest against the restrictions imposed by the government as part of lockdown measures in Lyon on 23 November 2020. Shop owners, restaurants owners and night clubs owners protest to call for the reopening of their stores closed as activity has ceased in their sector over coronavirus restrictions, during a national lockdown in France aimed at curbing the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic caused by the novel coronavirus.
    • Animal rights activists from the People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA), dressed as chained monkeys, stage a protest against what they say is monkey abuse in Thailand's coconut industry following a PETA investigation, outside the Royal Thai Embassy in Makati City, Metro Manila, Philippines, 25 November 2020
    • Workers in protective suits carry a coffin containing the body of someone who presumably died of the coronavirus for burial in Medan, North Sumatra, Indonesia, Tuesday, 24 November 2020.
    • Lightning strikes off the coast of the Mediterranean city of Batroun in northern Lebanon on 25 November 2020.
    • Cyclists ride on the ice of the Novosibirsk Hydroelectric Power Station reservoir near Tan-Van Island.
    • New Year's illumination on the Taras Shevchenko embankment in Moscow.
    © AFP 2020 / Giuseppe Cacace
    Two people survey the surf close to the shore at a beach by the Burj al-Arab hotel in Dubai on 24 November 2020.
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0b/1b/1081291266_0:19:3072:1747_1200x675_80_0_0_3aa5f44f7a9e9f651d079b2e62cba8c9.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/photo/202011271081291607-this-week-pictures-november/

    People seem to have gotten used to the reality of the COVID-19 pandemic, with countries keeping or even enhancing lockdown measures, insisting on closing all types of entertainment venues in an effort to preserve social distancing.

    Besides the pandemic, this week was shadowed by the death of Argentinian football legend Diego Maradona, who passed away in Buenos Aires on Wednesday at the age of 60 due to heart failure.

    The conflict in Ethiopia entered a new phase this week as the government forces launched a final offensive on the capital of the Tigray region after the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) rejected an ultimatum to surrender in 72 hours.

    As winter approaches, cities are starting to dress in Christmas and New Year clothes, although we aren't likely to see big celebrations due to pandemic.

    Check out Sputnik's gallery to see the highlights of the past week.

    Tags:
    coronavirus, COVID-19, Vladimir Putin, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion

    More photos

    Recommended
    Best this week
    Best this month
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse