Rest in Peace, Golden Kid: World Mourns Death of Football Maverick Diego Maradona

The legendary football player passed away on Wednesday of a cardiac arrest two weeks after he was discharged from a hospital where he had undergone medical examination and brain surgery. The 1986 World Cup champion was 60 years old.
Myriads of fans all over the world are grieving over the untimely death of Argentine football icon Diego Maradona.
His country is marking his demise with three days of nationwide mourning, while celebrities and football fans globally are pouring out their condolences on social media.
See the world bid farewell to the football king in Sputnik's latest gallery.
