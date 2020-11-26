Register
26 November 2020
    Photo

    Rest in Peace, Golden Kid: World Mourns Death of Football Maverick Diego Maradona

    0 0 0
    • A fan mourns the death of soccer legend Diego Maradona, outside the Alberto J. Armando La Bombonera Stadium, in Buenos Aires, Argentina 25 November 2020.
    • Argentinians watch Diego Maradona's goals on a big screen as the nation announced a three-day mourning for the deceased football star.
    • People mourn soccer legend Diego Maradona outside the morgue where his body is being held, in Buenos Aires, Argentina 25 November 2020.
    • Soccer fans carry a banner of Diego Maradona in downtown Buenos Aires, Argentina, Wednesday, 25 Nov 2020. Diego Maradona, the Argentine soccer great who was among the best players ever and who led his country to the 1986 World Cup title, died from a heart attack at his home in Buenos Aires. He was 60.
    • Candles lie next to a picture of Diego Armando Maradona outside the San Paolo Stadium to pay their homage to the late soccer legend, in Naples, Italy, Wednesday, 25 Nov. 2020.
    • A fan controls a ball while posing for a photo next to a wreath in memory of late Argentinian soccer legend Diego Armando Maradona outside the Azteca Stadium, in Mexico City, Mexico November 25, 2020.
    • General view of the Beira-Rio Stadium with the colours of Argentina in tribute to Diego Maradona in Porto Alegre, Brazil, 25 November 2020
    • A man cries as people gather to mourn the death of Argentine soccer legend Diego Maradona outside San Paolo stadium in Naples, Italy 25 November 2020.
    • Players observe a minute of silence for former Argentina soccer great Diego Armando Maradona before the Champions League, Group B, soccer match between Borussia Moenchengladbach and Shakhtar Donetsk at Borussia Park in Moenchengladbach, Germany, Wednesday, 25 Nov. 2020.
    • A woman holds a picture of soccer legend Diego Maradona (3rd L) as a teenager and his teammates from Estrella Roja, in the low income neighbourhood Villa Fiorito where Maradona spent his childhood, on the outskirts of Buenos Aires, Argentina 25 November 2020.
    • Hawkers sell newspapers featuring front-page news of the death of Argentina's player Diego Maradona in Kolkata on 26 November 2020.
    • People gather to mourn the death of soccer legend Diego Maradona, outside the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium, in Buenos Aires, Argentina 25 November 2020.
    • A banner with former soccer star Diego Maradona hangs outside the hospital where he was hospitalised in La Plata, Argentina, Tuesday, 3 Nov. 2020.
    © REUTERS / Matias Baglietto
    A fan mourns the death of soccer legend Diego Maradona, outside the Alberto J. Armando "La Bombonera" Stadium, in Buenos Aires, Argentina 25 November 2020.
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0b/1a/1081279505_0:266:3067:1991_1200x675_80_0_0_fea74605db980925842fb72532378a85.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/photo/202011261081280238-diego-maradona-mourning/

    The legendary football player passed away on Wednesday of a cardiac arrest two weeks after he was discharged from a hospital where he had undergone medical examination and brain surgery. The 1986 World Cup champion was 60 years old.

    Myriads of fans all over the world are grieving over the untimely death of Argentine football icon Diego Maradona.

    His country is marking his demise with three days of nationwide mourning, while celebrities and football fans globally are pouring out their condolences on social media.

    See the world bid farewell to the football king in Sputnik's latest gallery.

    Tags:
    mourning, Death, Diego Maradona
    Community standardsDiscussion

