'Hundred Dragons Elevator', the World's Highest Outdoor Lift That Inspired 'Avatar' Creators

The Bailong Elevator, (Bailong means 'Hundred Dragons'), in China is a glass lift built on the side of a huge cliff in the Wulingyuan area of Zhangjiajie.
It is 326 metres from top to bottom and it won a place in the Guinness Book of World Records in 2015 as the world's tallest and heaviest outdoor lift.
Stuck on to the side of the cliff face, this lift inspired the landscape for James Cameron's blockbuster film Avatar.
Check out Sputnik's gallery to enjoy these breathtaking views as if you were among those brave tourists who have taken a ride in this lift.
