Guy Fawkes vs Quarantine: Million Mask March Held in London as People Protest Against Lockdown

https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0b/07/1081081213_0:322:3070:2048_1200x675_80_0_0_7c94bd818cb3117e38c6c3780ef17f66.jpg
Sputnik International
https://cdn2.img.sputniknews.com/i/logo.png
Sputnik
https://cdn2.img.sputniknews.com/i/logo.png
https://sputniknews.com/photo/202011071081081834-million-mask-march-london/
Coronavirus restrictions have resulted in much discontent across Europe, and Britons, who have also been angered by the lockdown imposed last week, joined protests, wearing the famous Guy Fawkes masks from the classic 2005 movie V for Vendetta, as they symbolise an uprising against oppression.
The annual Million Mask March, organised by the Anonymous movement, was held in London on Thursday. Thousands of protesters wearing Guy Fawkes masks participated in the event, which was held on Bonfire Night, commemorating the anniversary of the failed Gunpowder Plot of 1605.
All comments
Show new comments (0)