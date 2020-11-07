Register
15:26 GMT07 November 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Photo

    Guy Fawkes vs Quarantine: Million Mask March Held in London as People Protest Against Lockdown

    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    News
    All news
    All news
    • Guy Fawkes vs Quarantine: Million Mask March Held in London as People Protest Against Lockdown
    • Guy Fawkes vs Quarantine: Million Mask March Held in London as People Protest Against Lockdown
    • Guy Fawkes vs Quarantine: Million Mask March Held in London as People Protest Against Lockdown
    • Guy Fawkes vs Quarantine: Million Mask March Held in London as People Protest Against Lockdown
    • Guy Fawkes vs Quarantine: Million Mask March Held in London as People Protest Against Lockdown
    • Guy Fawkes vs Quarantine: Million Mask March Held in London as People Protest Against Lockdown
    • Guy Fawkes vs Quarantine: Million Mask March Held in London as People Protest Against Lockdown
    • Guy Fawkes vs Quarantine: Million Mask March Held in London as People Protest Against Lockdown
    • Guy Fawkes vs Quarantine: Million Mask March Held in London as People Protest Against Lockdown
    • Guy Fawkes vs Quarantine: Million Mask March Held in London as People Protest Against Lockdown
    • Guy Fawkes vs Quarantine: Million Mask March Held in London as People Protest Against Lockdown
    © AFP 2020 / Niklas Halle'n
    An anti-capitalist demonstrator is taken away by police officers on Oxford Street during the Million Mask March, organised by the group Anonymous, in London on 5 November 2020.
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0b/07/1081081213_0:322:3070:2048_1200x675_80_0_0_7c94bd818cb3117e38c6c3780ef17f66.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/photo/202011071081081834-million-mask-march-london/

    Coronavirus restrictions have resulted in much discontent across Europe, and Britons, who have also been angered by the lockdown imposed last week, joined protests, wearing the famous Guy Fawkes masks from the classic 2005 movie V for Vendetta, as they symbolise an uprising against oppression.

    The annual Million Mask March, organised by the Anonymous movement, was held in London on Thursday. Thousands of protesters wearing Guy Fawkes masks participated in the event, which was held on Bonfire Night, commemorating the anniversary of the failed Gunpowder Plot of 1605.

    Tags:
    United Kingdom, London, million mask march, Million Mask March
    Community standardsDiscussion

    More photos

    • A young woman dressed as a nurse struts in a crowd gathered during Halloween night at a shopping district in Beijing on Saturday, 31 October 2020. Although Halloween is not traditionally celebrated in China, some residents in the Chinese capital took the time to dress up for a bit of fun.
      Last update: 12:12 GMT 06.11.2020
      12:12 GMT 06.11.2020

      This Week in Pictures: 31 October - 6 November

      The past week has been full of events throughout the world, with each country having its own highlights.

      23
    • Post-Election Protests Flare Up in US
      Last update: 13:43 GMT 05.11.2020
      13:43 GMT 05.11.2020

      Post-Election Protests Flare Up in US

      As the counting of ballots from the 3 November US elections continues, thousands of people have taken to the streets in many US cities, with Trump supporters urging battleground states to stop the vote count and anti-Trump protesters demanding a complete count of the ballots.

      15
    • A Biden supporter carries an American flag across the parking lot where US presidential nominee for the Democrats, Joe Biden, will hold his 2020 US presidential election night event as a drive-in rally because of coronavirus restrictions, in Wilmington, Delaware, US, 3 November 2020.
      Last update: 14:09 GMT 04.11.2020
      14:09 GMT 04.11.2020

      Between Voting and Protesting: Election Day in the United States

      Incumbent US President Donald Trump and Democrat nominee Joe Biden are running neck and neck in the US presidential election which took place on 3 November. Meanwhile, vote counting continues...

      15
    • Town moderator Tom Tillotson shows an empty ballot box for the US presidential election at Hale House at the Balsams Resort in the hamlet of Dixville Notch, New Hampshire, US, 3 November 2020.
      Last update: 12:54 GMT 03.11.2020
      12:54 GMT 03.11.2020

      US Presidential Election 2020: Last Campaign Events Held & First Ballots Cast

      No other US presidential election has been so keenly anticipated: though nearly 100 million early votes have already been cast, the official results might yet take extra time to be announced since a huge number of people voted by mail.

      10
    Recommended
    Best this week
    Best this month
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse