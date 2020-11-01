Trick or Treat! Macabre and Eerie Costumes of 2020 Halloween Season

Register
    • People wearing costumes and face masks to protect against the coronavirus celebrate Halloween in central Hong Kong early on Sunday, 1 November 2020.
    • A barista dressed in a Pennywise clown Halloween costume is pictured at a coffee shop in Nonthaburi province, Thailand, 31 October 2020.
    • A violoncellist in a bird costume participates in a recorded Halloween concert by the Bogota and Youth Philharmonic Orchestras at the Colsubsidio Theatre in Bogota, Colombia, Friday, 30 October 2020. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this year's annual Halloween concert is being recorded without a live audience and will be broadcast on television the following day.
    • Alessandro Russo rides his flying broom on Halloween at Praca da Liberdade Square, in Belo Horizonte, Brazil, on 31 October 2020. - Russo developed a broom inspired by Harry Potter and the model is coupled to an electric unicycle and it is possible to run it at a speed of up to 60 km/h.
    • A girl in a Halloween costume at the park Dream Island in Moscow.
    • A reveller (C) in a costume walks in the Shibuya district in Tokyo during Halloween on 31 October 2020.
    • An Upper East Side home is decorated with a skeleton for Halloween on 31 October 2020 in New York City. Many Halloween events have been cancelled or adjusted with additional safety measures due to the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
    • A visitor wears a costume during an event marking Halloween at an amusement park in Beijing, China, 31 October 2020.
    • An actress dressed as the wife of the character Dracula poses during a special tour at Bran Castle, organised for Halloween in Bran village 31 October 2020. - Bran Castle is apparently the only castle in Romania's historical region of Transylvania that actually fits Bram Stoker’s description of Dracula’s Castle; it is known throughout the world as Dracula’s Castle.
    • A man attends a rap performance in a nightclub during Halloween amid the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Belgrade, Serbia, 31 October 2020.
    • A person dressed in a costume for Halloween is seen after Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced on TV a second national lockdown, amid the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Durham, Britain, 31 October 2020.
    • People wear costumes on Halloween and masks as a precautionary measure during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Brooklyn, New York, US, 31 October 2020.
    • People wearing NASA astronaut costumes trick-or-treat with a child dressed as an alien on Halloween in La Paz, Bolivia, Saturday, 31 October 2020, amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
    • People wearing costumes attend Joe Bob's Haunted Drive-In Halloween experience at Rose Bowl during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Pasadena, California, US, 31 October 2020.
    • A young woman wears a costume as she walks in Pristina on 31 October 2020 during Halloween celebrations.
    People wearing costumes and face masks to protect against the coronavirus celebrate Halloween in central Hong Kong early on Sunday, 1 November 2020.
    The spooky season has finally reached its apogee, welcoming people around the world to put on scary makeup and costumes and join in revelries on the occasion of All Hallows’ Eve, celebrated on 31 October.

    Traditionally believed to be a festivity of Celtic origin marking the end of the harvest season, Halloween has nowadays transcended borders and morphed into a popular celebration in various corners of our planet. This year, the holiday is held during the unprecedented circumstances of the coronavirus pandemic, but even that could not stop the creativity of celebrators, who tried to outdo each other by creating the most original costumes.

    Sputnik has put together some of the most memorable Halloween outfits sported by people from all over the globe in our latest photo gallery.

    More photos

    • Party Hard: European Nightlife During Coronavirus Pandemic
      Last update: 11:14 GMT 31.10.2020
      11:14 GMT 31.10.2020

      Party Hard: European Nightlife During Coronavirus Pandemic

      As the number of people infected spikes across Europe, many nations have introduced strict measures to curb the disease. In Germany and France, lockdowns have returned, while the UK has introduced a three-tier restriction system. But these precautions don’t mean people are just sitting at home everywhere - in some places, nightlife is still on!

      14
    • This Week in Pictures: 24 - 30 October
      Last update: 12:49 GMT 30.10.2020
      12:49 GMT 30.10.2020

      This Week in Pictures: 24 - 30 October

      As the second COVID-19 wave grows and strengthens across the globe, more countries are imposing lockdown measures, insisting on closing all types of entertainment venues in an effort to preserve social distancing. 

      25
    • An Upper East Side planter box is decorated ghoulishly for Halloween on 28 October 2020 in New York City. Many Halloween events have been cancelled or adjusted with additional safety measures because of the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
      Last update: 13:52 GMT 29.10.2020
      13:52 GMT 29.10.2020

      Halloween is Near: Skeletons and Ghosts in New York City

      With two days left before Halloween, streets in cities across the US and Europe have been decorated with pumpkins, skeletons, ghosts and zombies.

      11
    • Voting in the Age of COVID-19: Americans Cast Early Ballots in Presidential Election.
      Last update: 12:34 GMT 27.10.2020
      12:34 GMT 27.10.2020

      Voting in the Age of COVID-19: Americans Cast Early Ballots in Presidential Election

      The US presidential election, in which current President Donald Trump is facing Democrat nominee Joe Biden, is set for 3 November. Early voting has already started in some states.

      10
