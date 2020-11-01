Trick or Treat! Macabre and Eerie Costumes of 2020 Halloween Season

Traditionally believed to be a festivity of Celtic origin marking the end of the harvest season, Halloween has nowadays transcended borders and morphed into a popular celebration in various corners of our planet. This year, the holiday is held during the unprecedented circumstances of the coronavirus pandemic, but even that could not stop the creativity of celebrators, who tried to outdo each other by creating the most original costumes.
Sputnik has put together some of the most memorable Halloween outfits sported by people from all over the globe in our latest photo gallery.
All comments
Show new comments (0)